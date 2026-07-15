Ansarullah hails martyr Mohammed al-Deif, vows to continue Al-Aqsa Flood battle

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior official of Yemen’s Ansarullah movement has reaffirmed the group's support for the Palestinian people and their resistance, vowing to continue the battle until the Israeli aggression on Gaza stops, the siege is lifted, and the Palestinian people secure their legitimate rights.

Hazam al-Asad, a member of Ansarullah's political bureau, made the remarks in a statement to the Shehab news agency on the second anniversary of the martyrdom of Mohammed al-Deif, the commander-in-chief of the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades.

Deif was assassinated by Israeli forces on July 13, 2024, in an airstrike on Khan Younis in southern Gaza.

Asad described Deif as an "exceptional leader" who dedicated his life to jihad and resistance, hailing his role in building the Palestinian resistance and establishing deterrence against the Israeli occupation. He said Deif's legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

"We pledge to the spirit of Martyr Mohammed al-Deif and all the martyred leaders in Palestine, Lebanon, and all resistance fronts that we will remain steadfast in our principled position of supporting the Palestinian people and their resistance," Al-Asad said.

He said the Yemeni armed forces will continue their operations until the war on Gaza ends and the siege is lifted.

Al-Asad also addressed the current leaders of the Qassam Brigades, Hamas, and all Palestinian resistance factions, saying: "The free nation stands by your side."

He praised the "legendary steadfastness" of the Palestinian resistance and affirmed that the will that created the Al-Aqsa Storm operation is capable of continuing the path of liberation until the occupation is defeated and all rights are restored.

The statements come against the backdrop of Yemen's direct military involvement in supporting the Palestinian cause.

Since the start of the Al-Aqsa Flood battle on October 7, 2023, the Yemeni armed forces have launched ballistic missiles and drones at Israeli targets in the occupied territories and imposed a strict naval blockade on Israeli-linked vessels in the Red and Arabian Seas and the Indian Ocean.

Yemen's Ansarullah movement has been a key component of the Axis of Resistance, standing alongside Iran, Hezbollah, and other regional forces in the fight against Israeli and American hegemony.

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