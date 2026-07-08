Ansarullah Adviser: Massive Funeral Turnout Refutes Western Media Portrayals of Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency: A senior adviser to Yemen’s Ansarullah Supreme Political Council says the massive public turnout at funeral ceremonies for the martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, refuted Western media portrayals of Iran and demonstrated the country’s unity in the face of external threats.

Speaking to Yemeni Al-Masirah television, Mohammad Taher An’am said the crowds in Tehran and Qom reflected a deep bond between the Iranian people and the Islamic Republic, amounting to a practical rebuttal of narratives promoted by Western media over the years.

He said Iranian society closes ranks when confronted with external threats, with various segments uniting in defense of sovereignty, independence, and national interests.

An’am said recent US and Israeli regime strikes against Iran had produced results contrary to the attackers’ objectives, strengthening internal cohesion and drawing broader segments of Iranian society toward supporting the government and the Armed Forces.

An'am said the message of the ceremonies extended beyond Iran's borders, showing that nations facing external aggression tend to rally more firmly around national institutions, making it harder for hostile powers to achieve their aims through military, political, or media pressure.

The farewell ceremonies for the martyred Leader of Islamic Revolution has been held during this week in Tehran and Qom provinces and are scheduled in Karbala and Najaf on Wednesday as well as a burial ceremony in Mashhad on Thursday.

The Leader was martyred February 28, in US and Israeli airstrikes targeting his residence.

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