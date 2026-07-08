President Pezeshkian Departs Najaf for Tehran After Attending Imam Khamenei Funeral

AhlulBayt News Agency: President Masoud Pezeshkian departed Najaf for Tehran early Wednesday after participating in the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, and visiting the shrine of Imam Ali.

Pezeshkian concluded his visit to Iraq after taking part in the ceremony held to receive the body of the martyred Leader. During the trip, he attended the official reception and paid tribute to Ayatollah Khamenei.

The president also held talks with Iraqi Prime Minister Ali Falih al-Zaidi on the sidelines of the visit.

While in the holy city of Najaf, Pezeshkian visited the shrine of Imam Ali and was warmly welcomed by pilgrims and custodians of the holy shrine.

He also met and held talks with the custodian of the Holy Alawi Shrine before departing Najaf for Tehran, concluding his official program in Iraq.

The martyred Leader’s coffin was carried through Tehran on Monday before continuing its funeral journey to Qom, Najaf, Karbala, and Mashhad, where he will be laid to rest at the shrine of Imam Reza (PBUH).

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