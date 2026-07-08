Red Flag of Retribution Flies Over Najaf as Millions Await Historic Farewell to Ayatollah Khamenei + VIDEO

Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency - ABNA: The morning has dawned over a city transformed. Just two hours remain before the funeral procession for Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei officially begins, and Najaf is already unrecognizable — swallowed by millions of mourners who have poured in from every corner of Iraq and beyond.

ABNA News Agency's on-the-ground correspondent, Seyyed Mohammad Sajjadi Far, delivers this field report from the heart of the gathering:

"Time and space have come to a standstill in Iraq. The crowds that filled these streets yesterday have not dispersed — they have multiplied. What we are witnessing this morning is beyond anything we anticipated. Every road, every alley, every open space is packed with pilgrims who have waited through the night, refusing to leave until they have paid their final respects."

The defining image of this morning's gathering is the red flag of retribution, now hoisted high above the surging sea of mourners. For the Iraqi people, this banner carries a profound message — one directed at the United States, Israel, and the entire world. It declares that the assassination of the Supreme Leader on the first day of the U.S.-Israeli war in February will not be forgotten. It proclaims that the bond between the Iraqi nation and the leader of the Resistance, forged through decades of blood and faith, remains unshaken.

The funeral ceremony in Najaf represents a pivotal chapter in the six-day funeral itinerary that began on July 4, nearly four months after the leader's martyrdom. Having already covered key cities across Iran, the procession now makes its historic stop in Iraq's spiritual heartland. Once events conclude in Iraq, the body will be transported to Mashhad, Iran's holiest city, for final burial on July 9.

Local authorities have been working around the clock to manage the unprecedented crowds, but the sheer scale of the turnout has made movement nearly impossible. Emergency measures are in place, but officials acknowledge that this is a moment beyond planning — it is history unfolding in real time.

Watch the video below:

