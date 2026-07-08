Pure Blood of Martyred Leader Ignited Powerful Popular Awakening: Official

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Representative of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in the Defense Council has stated that the pure blood of Iran’s martyred Leader has ignited a powerful popular awakening.

In a statement on Monday, Ali Akbar Ahmadian highlighted how the martyrdom has unified the Iranian nation in a resounding rejection of submission and tyranny.

“Today, the martyred Leader of Iran himself entered the arena and, with his own blood, completed the proof for everyone and placed an even heavier responsibility on the shoulders of us all than before,” he said.

Ahmadian added that the surging blood of the martyr has sparked a massive popular awakening, with Iranians rising as one voice: “Far be it from us to accept humiliation.”

The senior official stressed the unbreakable covenant of the Iranian people, declaring: “O leaders! We stand firm upon our covenant until our last breath, and in harmony with you we declare: ‘Peace to those who make peace with you, and war to those who wage war against you.’”

Across Iran, people have taken to the streets in massive displays of unity, chanting slogans of resistance and pledging to continue the path of the martyrs with greater determination.

Iranian officials view such martyrdoms as a catalyst that strengthens the Islamic Republic, mobilizes the masses, and delivers a clear message to adversaries that the blood of martyrs fuels the resistance and ensures the victory of truth over arrogance and oppression.

The Iranian nation remains steadfast in defending its sovereignty, dignity, and sacred values against all foreign threats and plots.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was assassinated in an attack on his office in Tehran on the opening day of the joint US-Israeli war against Iran on February 28.

The aggression prompted a massive Iranian response, including attacks on US military bases and assets in the region, as well as missile strikes on targets in the Israeli-occupied territories.

Iranian authorities have vowed that the assassination of the Leader will not go unanswered.

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