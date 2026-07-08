Iran Thanks India for Support Following Funeral of Supreme Leader

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in India has expressed its gratitude to the Government and people of India for their support and participation in the funeral ceremonies of Iran's late Supreme Leader, martyr Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

In a statement posted on its official X account, the embassy thanked the Indian government, particularly the official delegation that attended the ceremonies on behalf of India, for paying tribute during the period of national mourning.

The embassy also acknowledged the presence of political leaders, Members of Parliament, scholars, intellectuals, and representatives of India's diverse religious communities, saying their participation reflected the deep historical, cultural, and people-to-people ties between India and Iran.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Republic of India extends its heartfelt gratitude and sincere appreciation to the friendly Government and people of India, especially the official delegation that attended on behalf of the Government and people of India, for… pic.twitter.com/Xv01SK2fjz — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) July 5, 2026

According to the statement, the attendance of the Indian delegation and other dignitaries was viewed as an expression of mutual respect and solidarity with the Iranian people during a difficult time.

"The people of Iran will never forget this gesture of friendship, compassion, and heartfelt respect," the embassy said, adding that it considers the support a testament to the enduring relationship between the two countries and a foundation for further strengthening bilateral ties.

The embassy concluded by once again thanking Indian officials, distinguished personalities, and the people of India for standing with Iran and expressing their condolences during the period of mourning.