Former Indian Foreign Minister: We stand by Imam Khamenei's Ideas, Vision, and Legacy

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Salman Khurshid, India's former Minister of External Affairs and former Minister of Law and Justice, attended the funeral and memorial ceremonies for Iran's late Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, in Tehran, where he said he was representing the Indian National Congress and the people of India.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremonies, Khurshid said he had visited Iran many times in the past, but described his latest trip as different because it was made to pay tribute to the late Iranian leader.

"I have come on behalf of my party, the Indian National Congress, and also on behalf of the people of my country to pay my respects and bid farewell to the late leader," he said. "We stand by his ideas, vision, and legacy."

Khurshid said that if he were to describe Ayatollah Khamenei to the people of India, he would portray him as a figure who combined spirituality with a deep understanding of social life and political affairs.

He added that the late Iranian leader's life offers "important lessons for all of us and for future generations."

Khurshid traveled to Tehran to participate in the official funeral and commemorative events held in honor of Iran's late Supreme Leader.