Imam Khamenei was respected leader who stood for oppressed in most difficult circumstances: Farmer Indian CM

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti has arrived in Tehran as part of an Indian delegation attending the funeral ceremonies of former Iranian Supreme Leader martyr Ali Khamenei.

Speaking on the sidelines of the ceremony, Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti described Imam Khamenei as “a respected leader with an iron will who stood for the oppressed even in the most difficult circumstances.” She added that attending the funeral was “an honor” for her.

Mufti is reportedly the only prominent non-Shia political leader from Jammu and Kashmir participating in the funeral proceedings, highlighting the significance of her presence at the event.

Imam Khamenei was assassinated with his family on February 28 in a U.S.-Israeli terrorist airstrike. His martyrdom has drawn reactions from political and religious figures across the region and beyond.

The Indian delegation attending the ceremonies includes Syed Ata Hasnain, Governor of Bihar, and Pabitra Margherita, India's Minister of State for External Affairs, who are representing the Government of India at the event.

The funeral ceremonies in Tehran have attracted delegations and dignitaries from numerous countries, reflecting Khamenei's influence on regional and international affairs.