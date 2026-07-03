Indian Delegation Arrives in Tehran to Pay Respects to Martyred Iranian Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): An official delegation from the Government of India arrived in Tehran on Thursday to pay their respects to the martyred Iranian Leader and participate in memorial ceremonies being held in the Iranian capital.

The delegation is led by Syed Ata Hasnain and includes Pabitra Margherita. The representatives are attending the ceremonies on behalf of the Government of India as a gesture of respect and solidarity with the people of Iran during the period of national mourning.

Upon arrival in Tehran, the Indian officials joined dignitaries and delegations from various countries who have gathered to honor the late leader's legacy and offer condolences.

The visit reflects the longstanding diplomatic relations between India and Iran and highlights New Delhi's participation in international efforts to pay tribute to one of the region's most influential political and religious figures.

Further meetings and ceremonial engagements involving the Indian delegation are expected to take place during their stay in Tehran.