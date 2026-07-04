Tanzeemul Makatib Secretary Calls for Global Prayers During Funeral of Iran's Martyred Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hujjatul Islam wal-Muslimeen Maulana Syed Safi Haider, Secretary of Tanzeemul Makatib, has issued a public message and appeal to the Muslim community on the occasion of the funeral of what he described as Iran's "martyred leader," Grand Ayatollah Syyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei.

In his statement, Maulana Safi Haider urged believers to recite the Holy Quran, organize memorial gatherings, offer special prayers, and give charity in honor of the deceased. He said the late leader's life represented a commitment to Islam, the principle of Wilayah, steadfastness, and support for oppressed people.

According to the statement, Muslims around the world—particularly followers of the Ahlul Bayt are deeply saddened by the death. While many supporters are unable to attend the funeral ceremonies in Iran in person, he said their prayers, emotions, and solidarity remain with the Iranian people during the period of mourning.

In a detailed message, Maulana Safi Haider extended condolences on behalf of Tanzeemul Makatib to Imam al-Mahdi (A.S), senior Shia religious authorities, Islamic scholars, the people of Iran, the family of the deceased, and believers worldwide. He also offered condolences to Ayatollah Syed Mojtaba Khamenei.

The statement described Ayatollah Khamenei's life as being devoted to the teachings of the Quran, the example of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and his family (A.S), loyalty to the Ahlul-Bayt, the dignity of Islam, the defense of oppressed communities, and perseverance in the face of challenges. It further said that his religious scholarship, leadership, and contributions to the Muslim world would remain an enduring part of history.

Maulana Safi Haider called on the faithful to dedicate Quran recitation, memorial services, prayers, and charitable acts for the spiritual benefit of the deceased. He also encouraged followers to remain committed to the values he associated with Ayatollah Khamenei's legacy, including sincerity, piety, truthfulness, and service to religion.

The message concluded with a prayer asking God to grant the deceased a place among His chosen servants, elevate his spiritual rank, and bless him with the company of Prophet Muhammad and his family, as well as the martyrs of Karbala.

The statement was signed by Maulana Syed Safi Haider, Secretary of Tanzeemul Makatib.