Mehbooba Mufti Offers Condolences at Imam Khamenei's Memorial Ceremony

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti attended Imam Khamenei's memorial gathering in Tehran, where she expressed her condolences and solidarity with the people of Iran. In a statement shared on social media, Mufti said it was an honor to be present in the Iranian capital and to convey her deepest sympathies during the period of mourning.

The visit highlights the emotional and political significance of the event, which has drawn attention from supporters and observers across the region. Mufti's message emphasized solidarity with the people of Iran during what she described as a time of grief and remembrance.

The social media post has generated reactions online, with many users commenting on her presence at the ceremony and her message of support.