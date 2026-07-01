Kashmiri Religious Leader: Martyred Ayatollah Khamenei's Services Will Be Remembered Forever

AhlulBayt News Agency: Martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei’s services will always be remembered, the President of Indian-administered Kashmir’s Anjuman‑e‑Sharie Shian, Aga Syed Hassan Al‑Musavi Al‑Safavi said.

Speaking in Budgam, Al‑Safavi said he has received an invitation to attend the ceremonies regarding funeral of the martyred Leader.

He stated that the invitation was sent to him for the ceremony scheduled to begin on July 4 in Tehran. He said he hoped to participate in the funeral procession, noting that the “service rendered to Islam by the martyr will be remembered for all time.”

He added that he intends to offer floral tributes “on behalf of the entire community” and will carry with him “the sentiments of the people of Jammu and Kashmir — the spirit of those who stood by the Leader.”

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