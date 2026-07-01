Georgian President to attend Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral

AhlulBayt News Agency: The President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, will attend the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

The President of Georgia, Mikheil Kavelashvili, will travel to Iran to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Georgian President’s Administration has announced.

According to the administration, Kavelashvili will attend the funeral alongside other leaders from across the region, including those from Türkiye, Azerbaijan, and Armenia, as well as foreign dignitaries from other nation.

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