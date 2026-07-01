Iran Invites Ex Indian Supreme Court Judge to Attend Imam Khamenei’s Funeral Ceremony

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): International Relations Department of the Office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran has invited former Judge, Supreme Court of India, and former Chairman of the Press Council of India, Markandey Katju, to attend state funeral and memorial ceremonies in Tehran following the announced “martyrdom” of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on 28 February 2026.

The invitation letter reads as following:

Justice Markhadeh Katju

Former Judge, Supreme Court of India

Your Excellency,

International Relations Department of the Office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Tehran presents its highest compliments and has the distinct honour to extend a formal invitation to you.

It is with profound sorrow and deep regret that we announce the Martyrdom (Shahadat) of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, His Eminence Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on 28 February, 2026.

In accordance with the national period of mourning and the protocols of the Islamic Republic, a state funeral ceremony will be held in Tehran. In light of the profound historical and strategic ties that bind the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of India, I consider it a great honour to invite Your Excellency, as a distinguished guest of the Indian nation, to attend this solemn ceremony.

Your presence would serve as a testament to the deep-rooted friendship and mutual respect between our two great ancient civilizations. Ceremony Details: Date: Farewell to the Great Leader at Imam Khomeini (R.A.) Grand Mosalla Complex, Tehran on Friday, 3 July, 2026. Session to Commemorate the Great Leader at the Summit Conference Hall, Tehran, 4 July, 2026 Funeral procession of the Martyred Supreme Leader on 6 July, 2026 in Tehran.

International Relations Department of the Office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran avails itself of this opportunity to assure Your Excellency of its highest consideration.

Sincerely, Mohsen Qummi Director,

International Relations Department of the Office of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran.