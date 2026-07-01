Tehran Grand Mosalla prepares for farewell ceremony for martyred leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Tehran’s Imam Khomeini Grand Mosalla has been transformed into a vast operational hub as authorities race to complete preparations for the farewell ceremony for the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, with just two days remaining before the event.

Dozens of operational, construction, emergency, service, cultural, and publicity teams are working simultaneously across the sprawling complex to prepare for one of the country’s most significant ceremonies in recent years.

According to IRNA field observations on Tuesday evening, firefighters were installing safety equipment, deploying emergency response facilities, and setting up misting systems throughout the main prayer grounds to help reduce heat and ensure the safety of participants in the event of large crowds.

At the same time, hundreds of thousands of bottles of drinking water were being positioned for distribution among mourners, while water utility crews were installing additional drinking fountains across the venue to strengthen public service infrastructure.

Technical and construction teams were also preparing the site where the martyred leader’s body will rest in peace in the outer section and main portico of the Mosalla, which is expected to serve as the focal point of the farewell ceremony.

Authorities have intensified safety measures, anticipating a massive turnout. Hazard-prone areas, particularly in sections undergoing construction, are being secured, while the Mosalla’s main pool has been covered with concrete and cement to prevent possible accidents.

Under the official schedule, the first formal ceremony will be held on Friday afternoon with the participation of foreign guests. Following that event, the Tehran prayer grounds will welcome large numbers of mourners and admirers of the martyred leader from the capital and across the country.

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