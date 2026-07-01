Araghchi: Iraq Preparing Magnificent Funeral for Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi emphasized that Iraq, like Iran, is preparing to hold a magnificent funeral ceremony for Grand Ayatollah Khamenei.

In a post on his X account, Araghchi wrote that in my visit to Baghdad, I met President, PM, Speaker, FM, and other dignitaries of Iraq.

Like Iran, Iraq is preparing for a mass funeral for Grand Ayatollah Khamenei–an event that will undoubtedly be remembered by history and further strengthen the bonds between our two nations, the Iranian foreign minister added.

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