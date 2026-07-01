Over 30 Countries' Leaders to Attend Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei's Funeral

AhlulBayt News Agency: Senior officials and leaders from more than 30 countries are set to attend the funeral procession of Martyr Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral procession, according to the secretary of the national committee organizing the farewell and funeral services.

Ali-Akbar Pourjamshidian announced that world leaders and high-ranking dignitaries from over 30 nations, alongside prominent religious figures and representatives from 90 countries, have formally requested to attend the ceremonies.

Massive public delegations from neighboring countries—including Iraq, Pakistan, and Afghanistan—have expressed their readiness to participate as well, the secretary added. The international committee for the funeral is currently coordinating arrangements to facilitate their large-scale presence.

According to Pourjamshidian, the main procession will be held in Tehran on Friday (July 3), where global leaders, high-ranking officials, religious figures, and scholars from acrosso the world will pay respects to the the martyred Leader. Public funeral processions are scheduled to begin the following day, Saturday (July 4).

Commenting on the scheduled ceremonies in Iraq, Pourjamshidian stated that the bodies of the martyrs are slated to be transferred to Iraq on July 8. An official welcoming ceremony, attended by high-ranking dignitaries, leaders, military commanders, and the Prime Minister of Iraq, will take place at an airport in either Baghdad or Najaf.

Furthermore, the secretary noted that thousands of domestic journalists, photographers, directors, and media organizations will document this historic and unprecedented event. More than 300 foreign journalists also will provide international coverage of the ceremonies.

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