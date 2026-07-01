Iran Air Ready to Provide Services for Funeral Delegations of Martyred Leader

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran Air (Homa) has announced its readiness to provide airport ground services for incoming and outgoing flights carrying heads of state and official delegations attending the funeral ceremony of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Alireza Jahanshahi, deputy for airport services at Iran Air, said all ground handling teams are on standby in view of the planned arrival of ceremonial flights.

“All operational ground service teams, based on the arrangements made for the arrival of ceremonial flights, are on standby so that services to the flights of heads of state and official delegations are provided in accordance with safety requirements and aviation standards,” he said.

He added that Iran Air’s airport services division has long been responsible for providing ground handling for special flights during the country’s official and international events, and that the current mission will be carried out under approved operational procedures.

The funeral ceremonies will start with processions in Tehran on July 4 and will conclude on July 9 in Mashhad, where the martyred Leader will be laid to rest.

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