Iran to Issue 2,500 Free Visas for Afghan Nationals to Attend Imam Khamenei’s Funeral Ceremony in Mashhad

The announcement was made by Hojatoleslam Ali Askari, Deputy Governor for Cultural, Social, and Pilgrimage Affairs of Razavi Khorasan Province, who said authorities expect around 4,000 Afghan nationals to attend the ceremony.

According to Askari, the complimentary visas are intended to ease travel for Afghan citizens wishing to participate in the event. He said the initiative reflects efforts to accommodate attendees from neighboring Afghanistan and ensure their participation without administrative obstacles.

To support the organization of the ceremony, provincial authorities have established seven specialized working groups responsible for key areas including security, transportation, accommodation, protocol, pilgrim services, media, and international affairs.

Askari added that the exact venue for the memorial has not yet been finalized and that further details will be announced once planning is complete.

Iranian officials have not yet released additional information regarding the schedule or location of the ceremony.