Millions of Hussaini Mourners Participate in Ashura Processions in Over 100 Cities in Nigeria

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Processions on the occasion of Ashura of Imam Hussain (a.s.) were held with the participation of millions of people in over 100 cities in Nigeria. This ritual, organized by the "Islamic Movement of Nigeria" led by Sheikh Ibrahim Yaqub Zakzaky, was held in various cities of the country as well as in some neighboring countries.

According to reports, the processions were held in different cities in the morning or evening and concluded in a calm, orderly, and cohesive atmosphere.

Participants from various age groups expressed their devotion to Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the AhlulBayt (a.s.) by chanting slogans, elegies, and Ashura laments.

The mourners also, carrying flags with the slogan "Labbayka Ya Hussain (a.s.)" and images of a number of figures from the resistance and Islamic awakening movements, including Imam Khomeini (r.a.), the martyred Grand Ayatollah Sayyid Ali Khamenei, the martyred Sayyid Hassan Nasrallah, the martyred Qasem Soleimani, Ayatollah Sayyid Mujtaba Husseini Khamenei, and Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, emphasized their continuation of the Hussaini movement's path and their adherence to its ideals.

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