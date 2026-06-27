Erdogan: We Will Confront Israel for Turkey's Survival

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Turkey's President, said that the Zionists have targeted all of us, and we are confronting them for the survival of our country.

According to Anadolu Agency, Erdogan said on Saturday at a gathering of Turkey's Justice and Development Party in the Sakarya province in northwestern Turkey, "The ideology of Zionism is based on genocide, occupation, and expansionism, which does not target only me personally or the Justice and Development Party, but targets everyone in Turkey."

He added, "When we confront Zionism, we are not doing this for ourselves or personal interests, but the aim of this action is the survival of the country and our entire nation."

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