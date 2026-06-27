Mourning for Imam Hussain (a.s.) Cannot Be Stopped by Any Power: Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Arif Hussain Wahidi, Vice President of Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council, at a mourning ceremony for the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (a.s.), while expressing gratitude to the mourners, processions, scholars, eulogists, and organizers, stated, "Mourning for Imam Hussain (a.s.) is the greatest movement for reviving Islam and promoting the message of Karbala, and no power in the world is capable of stopping it."

He added, "If it were not for the great sacrifice of Imam Hussain (a.s.) in Karbala, the Yazidi ideology could have come to dominate the entire world. Today, the survival of Islam, the resonance of the call to prayer, divine monotheism, and the mission of the Holy Prophet (p.b.u.h) are the result of that great sacrifice."

This religious scholar emphasized, "Imam Hussain (a.s.) and the event of Karbala are the primary and inspirational models for all free people and fighters against oppression and tyranny, and in the present era, the path of resistance and steadfastness against falsehood can be learned from the Hussayni school."

Wahidi, referring to the challenges facing the Islamic world, said, "In the current circumstances, the Islamic resistance movement has been able to thwart many of the conspiracies of the arrogant powers."

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