Pakistan's Shia Ulema Council Condemns Restrictions on Muharram Mourning Gatherings

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Central Vice President of the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan and a member of the National Rehmatul-lil-Alameen and Khatam-un-Nabiyyin Authority, made the remarks while attending Rawalpindi's historic Arbaeen procession commemorating Imam Hussain (A.S), the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and the martyrs of Karbala.

During the event, Wahidi met with religious scholars, mourners, organizers of mourning groups, members of local peace committees, district officials, and volunteers from the Shaheen Force, a volunteer organization that assists with procession management and security. He praised the volunteers for helping maintain order and ensuring the safety of participants.

Addressing mourners, Wahidi said the observance of mourning ceremonies reflects devotion to the family of the Prophet and represents the exercise of constitutionally protected religious rights.

He argued that efforts to restrict mourning gatherings amount to a violation of Pakistan's Constitution and should be opposed.

He also condemned what he described as threats to register criminal cases against organizers of private religious gatherings or to place mourners and organizers on the government's Fourth Schedule, a list used to monitor individuals considered security risks. Wahidi said any attempt to curtail religious freedom or constitutional rights would be strongly resisted.

"Azadari is not directed against any sect or religion," Wahidi said. "Its purpose is to expose tyranny and keep alive the message of justice, sacrifice, and support for the oppressed embodied by Imam Hussain."

Calling for calm, he urged participants to continue observing mourning rituals peacefully, maintain discipline, and comply with the law.

Wahidi reaffirmed that the Shia Ulema Council Pakistan, under the leadership of Allama Syed Sajid Ali Naqvi, would continue to advocate for what it described as the constitutional, legal, and religious rights of Shia mourners and oppose any restrictions on their religious observances.