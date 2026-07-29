Shia Ulema Council Punjab Urges CM Maryam Nawaz to Remove Restrictions on Muharram Mourning

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Shia Ulema Council Punjab has written a detailed letter to Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, expressing serious concerns over what it described as administrative and police obstacles affecting Muharram mourning events across the province. The organization called on the provincial government to protect citizens' constitutional and religious rights and ensure that all restrictions on traditional mourning activities are removed.

According to the letter, Shia religious gatherings, processions, Imambargahs and other religious activities are facing increasing pressure from law enforcement authorities. The council claimed that from senior police officials to local police stations, security personnel have been taking strict actions against organizers of Muharram events.

The organization said organizers and caretakers of mourning gatherings are being summoned to police stations and district offices, where they are asked to sign costly surety bonds and are allegedly threatened with detention, criminal cases, or being placed on the Fourth Schedule.

The letter also stated that several individuals who were previously acquitted by courts in cases related to Muharram gatherings are still not being allowed to organize their traditional religious programs. It added that errors in the police security records have been pointed out many times, but the authorities has yet to correct them, creating ongoing problems for the community.

The council further alleged that applications for Muharram events are forwarded to District Intelligence Committees, where approvals are often denied despite organizers presenting historical records showing that the events have been held for decades.

It also accused local authorities of repeatedly changing the timings and duration of religious gatherings. In some cases, the letter claimed, police resorted to baton charges and showed disrespect toward religious symbols and sacred items, while women attending religious gatherings also faced harsh treatment.

The organization said religious scholars and speakers in several districts are also facing movement and speaking restrictions without proper verification, which have disrupted Muharram programs.

According to the letter, restrictions have also been imposed on Imambargahs, private religious gatherings, charity meals, water stalls, religious symbols, and other devotional activities. It claimed that several long-standing processions have also been stopped.

The Shia Ulema Council Punjab warned that these measures have created fear, anxiety and frustration among the public, which could effect the overall law and order situation in the province.

The council urged Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz to immediately take notice of the complaints and direct the provincial administration and police to protect citizens' constitutional rights, restore traditional Muharram programs, end unnecessary restrictions, prevent the alleged misuse of the Fourth Schedule, and ensure that organizers of mourning events are treated fairly.