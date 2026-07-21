Human Rights Organization Called for Immediate Release of Bahraini Activist

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The American organization "Americans for Democracy and Human Rights in Bahrain" announced that the re-arrest of Ali Mohsen Mahna, a Bahraini activist, indicates the continuation of pressure on political opponents in the country and expressed concern about his physical condition in prison.

The organization stated that Mahna was arrested in May 2026 after being summoned to the Al-Naim police station, and after interrogation, he was transferred to pre-trial detention. According to this body, his new case is a continuation of a long process of security measures against him due to his peaceful activities and defense of political prisoners, particularly his son Hussein Mahna.

This report emphasizes that Mahna's recent arrest was due to his participation in Muharram mourning ceremonies in Manama, and considered this a violation of the right to freedom of religion and belief.

According to the report, Mahna emphasized during interrogation that his presence at the mourning ceremony was within the framework of his right to freedom of religion, and that he did not participate in any slogans but only attended the ceremony.

The organization also accused Bahraini officials of mistreating Mahna during his detention, claiming that he was beaten on an old head injury site.

According to this human rights body, Mahna suffers from severe headaches, dizziness, inability to stand, and difficulty in performing prayers, but has only received painkillers and has been deprived of specialized medical care.

The report adds that Mahna's family has also complained about his health condition, and initial medical results indicate persistent high blood pressure, but his transfer to the Salmaniya Medical Complex was carried out without necessary tests or examination by a specialist physician.

In conclusion, this human rights body called for the immediate and unconditional release of Ali Mohsen Mahna, the dismissal of charges related to his exercise of legal rights, an independent investigation into allegations of mistreatment, the provision of appropriate medical care, and an end to the policy of summoning and arresting activists and families of political prisoners in Bahrain.

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