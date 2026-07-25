Ayatollah Hafiz Riaz Najafi Urges Believers to Transform Muharram Teachings into Daily Life

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): President of Wifaq-ul-Madaris Al-Shia Pakistan, Ayatollah Hafiz Syed Riaz Hussain Najafi, has emphasized that the true purpose of Muharram gatherings is to inspire spiritual and moral transformation rather than merely observing rituals. He said that if the lessons of Imam Hussain (AS) do not bring positive change in a person's character and conduct, the essence of Azadari remains unfulfilled.

Addressing the Friday congregation at Jamia Masjid Ali, Hawza Ilmiya Jamia-tul-Muntazar in Model Town, Lahore, Ayatollah Najafi described the months of Muharram and Safar as a time to remember the sacrifices and teachings of Ahlul Bayt (A.S). He said the unparalleled sacrifice of Imam Hussain (A.S) was made to preserve the true spirit of Islam, recalling the Imam's readiness to sacrifice his life for the survival of the faith.

He stressed that Majalis should serve as a platform to strengthen people's connection with Allah and encourage a deeper understanding of the Holy Quran and the teachings of Ahlul Bayt (AS). Expressing concern over current trends, he said many people attend religious gatherings without reflecting on their message, resulting in little change in their lives. According to him, listening without understanding defeats the purpose of these gatherings.

Ayatollah Najafi also observed that the atmosphere of mourning has changed over time, saying that earlier generations observed Muharram with greater simplicity and sincerity. He cautioned against reducing Azadari to a social custom or ceremonial practice, emphasizing that genuine grief should be accompanied by self-reform and devotion to Islamic values.

Calling for greater unity among Muslims, he said a true believer should identify first and foremost as a Muslim rather than limiting themselves to sectarian identities. Referring to the Prophetic tradition, "Al-Hussainu minni wa ana min al-Hussain" ("Hussain is from me and I am from Hussain"), he said Imam Hussain's (A.S) sacrifice ensured the preservation of the Prophet's mission and the religion of Islam.

He further noted that despite centuries of attempts to erase the legacy of the descendants of the Prophet (PBUH), the progeny of Imam Hussain (A.S) continues to be present throughout the world. He also highlighted the significance of the birth anniversary of Imam Musa al-Kazim (AS) on the 7th of Safar, urging Muslims to revive the remembrance of important occasions associated with the Ahlul Bayt (A.S) and remain faithful to their teachings instead of allowing cultural practices to overshadow religious principles.