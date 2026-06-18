East African Religious Institutions Announce Readiness for Muharram Programs

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Religious institutions in Tanzania, Kenya, and Uganda have demonstrated their serious resolve to revive the teachings and message of the Karbala movement through various religious, academic, and cultural programs to be held during the month of Muharram.

In recent days, these institutions, by publishing posters, announcements, and special messages on social media, have encouraged the faithful to attend the mourning gatherings of Imam Hussain (a.s.) gatherings that provide an opportunity for a deeper acquaintance with the values of truth-seeking, justice-seeking, sacrifice, and standing against oppression.

Reports indicate that East African countries are among the regions that annually witness a widespread presence of the faithful in Muharram programs, such that mosques, hussainiyas, and various Islamic centers are preparing to host hundreds of participants in these spiritual gatherings.

Among the institutions that have announced their programs and preparations for holding Muharram gatherings are the Imam Sadiq (a.s.) Institute, the Twelver Shia Community of Tanzania (TIC), the Umm al-Banin Institute, Bilal Muslim Mission, and other religious institutions active in the dissemination and promotion of the teachings of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in the East African region.

The organizers of these programs have called upon the faithful to use the opportunity of the month of Muharram to gain a deeper understanding of the history of Karbala, strengthen Islamic values, and revive the message of Imam Hussain (a.s.), a message that has always been a symbol of the defense of truth, human dignity, and justice throughout all times.

The ceremonies and programs of the month of Muharram are scheduled to be held in various cities of East Africa and will include religious lectures, mourning gatherings, recitation of the Holy Quran, and other religious activities aimed at honoring the memory of the martyrs of Karbala.

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