Trump Insulted Most G7 Leaders: CNN

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): CNN, in a report on the occasion of the G7 summit in Évian, France, examined the verbal attacks by the U.S. president on the leaders of this group and wrote that Donald Trump has insulted most of the leaders of the member states in recent months.

According to the report, the source of his recent anger was the refusal of these countries' leaders to join the United States and Israel in the war against Iran, but in reality, Trump's relationship with the G7 has been tense for years, and this situation dates back to the contentious meetings during his first presidential term.

According to the American media outlet, in most cases, the G7 leaders, who are considered the closest allies of the United States, have tried to ignore his jibes and verbal attacks, but some have begun to respond in kind.

Trump's Attacks on Emmanuel Macron

Trump has the longest history of acquaintance with Emmanuel Macron, the President of France and host of this year's summit, and for this reason, their relationship appears more complex than with others.

According to CNN, Macron had long prided himself on his ability to engage with Trump, but Trump, in two public remarks about the French president in April, said:

"On a scale of zero to ten, I'd say he's an eight. Not great, but well, it's France, we don't expect great."

"I called France, with Macron, whose wife treats him very badly, (he's) still recovering from that blow to his chin."

In January and June, Trump also made two remarks humiliating the French president, saying:

"No one wants him, because he'll be gone very soon."

"Emmanuel always misunderstands."

Criticism of Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada

At the beginning of Trump's second term, his relationship with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney seemed more positive compared to his tense relationship with his predecessor, Justin Trudeau. However, trade disputes and Carney's sharp speech in Davos earlier this year changed the U.S. president's view, and he recently referred to him as "Governor Carney", a reference to his previous threat to turn Canada into the 51st state of the United States.

In two posts on Truth Social in March and February of this year, Trump sarcastically referred to Mark Carney as "Governor" and, criticizing his performance and referring to a potential agreement between China and Canada, claimed that "China will eat Canada alive, and only the leftovers will go to the United States."

He also said in his January speech, following Carney's address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, "Canada is alive because of the United States. Remember that next time you make a comment, Mark."

The U.S. president also announced a day later on Truth Social that he had canceled the invitation to Canada to join the "Gaza Peace Delegation."

Criticism of Keir Starmer, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom

According to CNN's analysis, perhaps no leader in Europe has spent as much time as UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer trying to win Trump's favor. However, Starmer's reluctance to support Trump's war against Iran caused their relationship to cool.

In a post in April, Trump criticized Starmer, saying, "We don't need another Neville Chamberlain."

Or in a post in March, he said, "Unfortunately, Keir (Starmer) is no Winston Churchill."

Also criticizing Britain's delay in providing military support to the United States during the war with Iran, he wrote on Truth Social in the same month, "We don't need people who join wars after we've already won!"

Criticism of Friedrich Merz, Chancellor of Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made a good initial impression when he arrived at the White House with the birth certificate of Trump's German-born grandfather. However, his standing in Trump's view was damaged after he questioned the war with Iran and said, "Iran has humiliated the United States."

In a post in April, Trump described Germany under Merz's leadership as falling apart, and in another post on Truth Social, criticizing the German chancellor, he said, "It's no surprise that Germany is in such bad shape, both economically and otherwise."

Criticism of Giorgia Meloni, Prime Minister of Italy

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, who had shown considerable alignment with Trump, did not escape the reach of his anger and criticism after she refused to participate in America's war against Iran. Meloni later described Trump's attacks on the Pope as "unacceptable," further straining their relations.

In an interview in April, Trump, criticizing Meloni, described her as "unacceptable" and implicitly called her a coward for not participating in the war against Iran.

Historical Sarcasm Toward the Japanese Prime Minister

During the March meeting between Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi at the White House, Trump, responding to a question about notifying allies before the attack on Iran, made a sarcastic reference to the Pearl Harbor attack, saying that Japan "knows better than any country the concept of surprise," and asked, "Why wasn't the United States informed before that attack?" These remarks, delivered in a joking manner, were met with a cold reaction and a flinch from the Japanese prime minister due to the historical sensitivity of the attack, and had a negative backlash.

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