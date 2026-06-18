Responsibility for Implementing Memorandum of Understanding Lies with US: Iranian FM

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and Wang Yi, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China, held a telephone conversation and exchanged views this afternoon, Wednesday.

During the conversation, Iran's Foreign Minister, while explaining the details of the Islamabad memorandum of understanding to his Chinese counterpart, expressed hope that Iran and China would be able to benefit from the opportunities of this memorandum to develop their relations, particularly in the energy and economic sectors.

Iran's Foreign Minister also, referring to the high level of mutual trust between the Islamic Republic of Iran and China and the strategic importance of relations between the two countries, expressed appreciation and gratitude for Beijing's support of the negotiation process and its backing of the relevant memorandum of understanding.

Araghchi also, referring to past experiences that have led to the formation of Iran's deep mistrust toward the United States, stated, "The responsibility for the full implementation and proper execution of the provisions of this understanding, especially regarding ending the war on all fronts, lies with the United States of America."

China's Foreign Minister, welcoming the memorandum of understanding, expressed appreciation for the steadfastness of the Iranian government and people against pressures and oppressive policies, and at the same time commended the responsible and diplomatic approach of the Islamic Republic of Iran in resolving issues and advancing dialogues.

Wang Yi, emphasizing the necessity of precise and complete implementation of the provisions of this memorandum, also announced China's readiness to cooperate in facilitating its implementation, strengthening regional interactions, and helping to resolve ambiguities and challenges existing among regional countries.

The Foreign Ministers of Iran and China, while emphasizing the necessity of international community support for this memorandum of understanding, stressed the responsibility of the United Nations Security Council, as the main body for maintaining international peace and security, in supporting the effective implementation and adherence to the provisions of this memorandum.

The two sides also, while reviewing some bilateral issues, expressed hope that the opportunity of this understanding would open a new chapter in Iran-China relations.

**************

End/ 345E