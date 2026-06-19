India's Proximity to Zionist Regime / From Political Distance to Strategic Partnership

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The alliance between India and the Zionist regime has undergone a profound transformation in recent years, becoming one of the most important political and military partnerships in Asia and the Middle East. A transformation largely connected to the personal and political relationship between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Zionist regime Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The Financial Times, in a detailed report by Michael Stott, Andres Schipani, and James Shotter, examined this partnership and wrote that this relationship is no longer merely an ordinary diplomatic cooperation but has become a broad strategic partnership in security, defense, economy, culture, and political ideology.

The report notes that the depth of the two leaders' closeness became more apparent after the Al-Aqsa Storm operation, when Modi was among the first leaders to call Netanyahu and declare his support for the Zionist regime.

Some analysts believe this stance was not merely a reaction to a security incident but reflected a shared view between the two leaders, who consider the fight against what they call "Islamic terrorism and extremism" as an important part of their domestic and foreign policy.

Ideological Similarities

According to the report, the closeness between New Delhi and Tel Aviv is also based on ideological similarities between the ruling parties in India and the Zionist regime.

Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) adopts an approach based on Hindu nationalism, presenting India as the historic land of the Hindu majority. In contrast, Netanyahu leads a nationalist current that considers the Zionist regime as the national state of the Jewish people.

Proponents of this view believe that both India and the Zionist regime face similar security threats, but critics say that these two leaders, through such policies, are marginalizing religious minorities and weakening independent institutions.

Historical Shift in India's Policy Toward the Zionist Regime

The report also points to a major historical shift in India's stance toward the Zionist regime.

After India's independence in 1947, New Delhi was a major supporter of the Palestinian cause, opposed the establishment of the Zionist regime, and voted against the Palestine partition plan at the United Nations.

For decades, India maintained its political distance from the Zionist regime due to its non-alignment policy and close relations with the Arab world.

However, after the Cold War, this approach gradually changed. In 1992, India established full diplomatic relations with the Zionist regime, and after the Kargil War in 1999, cooperation between New Delhi and Tel Aviv accelerated, when the Zionist regime provided significant military support to India against Pakistani forces.

The relationship between India and the Zionist regime in recent years has transformed from limited diplomatic cooperation into a broad partnership in security, military, economic, and technological fields.

Criticism of India's Proximity to the Zionist Regime

Despite the expansion of relations, this closeness has also faced criticism within India.

Some former diplomats and opponents of the Modi government believe that the Indian government is gradually distancing itself from its historical legacy of supporting Palestine.

They also say that New Delhi's silence on the Zionist regime's military operations in Gaza and Iran could undermine India's image as a defender of international law and the rights of nations.

A Partnership That Has Become Entrenched

Critics also warn that India's growing tilt toward the Zionist regime may damage its relations with other Middle Eastern countries, particularly Iran. Iran has been an important partner for India in energy, trade, and access to Central Asia for decades.

However, many experts believe that the India-Zionist regime partnership has become so entrenched that it will continue even after the political tenure of Modi and Netanyahu ends. This is because the strategic, economic, and military interests of the two sides have become so extensive, and shared security threats have created a stable foundation for this relationship.

In conclusion, the report states that the Zionist regime sees India as one of its most reliable partners amid increasing global criticism of its policies, while India views the Zionist regime as a partner that provides advanced military technology and intelligence cooperation without extensive political constraints.

Thus, a relationship that was once limited and cautious a few decades ago has now become a comprehensive strategic partnership expected to continue and expand in the coming years.

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