China: We Welcome the Iran-U.S. Understanding

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Lin Jian, the spokesperson for China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated in a press release that Beijing has always supported peace and stability in West Asia and the Persian Gulf region and welcomes the signing of the memorandum of understanding between Washington and Tehran.

Emphasizing China's strategic relations with Iran, he said, "China and Iran are comprehensive strategic partners. China is willing to work with Iran to consolidate and deepen mutual political trust, strengthen mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation in various fields, and continuously advance the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Iran."

The Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson then, referring to the international community's concerns about the implementation of the first phase of the memorandum and the upcoming negotiations between the two sides, issued an explicit warning to Tel Aviv, stating, "At this critical juncture, all relevant parties, including Israel, must align themselves with the overall objective of peace and stability in the region and take concrete steps that are beneficial and conducive to the implementation of the first phase of the memorandum and the advancement of the second phase of negotiations, rather than acting in the opposite direction."

Lin Jian concluded by emphasizing that China is ready to continue playing its role and, together with the international community, make unremitting efforts to achieve lasting peace and stability in West Asia as soon as possible.

It is worth noting that China's warnings come as officials of the Zionist regime, who are strongly opposed to any agreement with Iran, are trying, contrary to the provisions of the memorandum, to obstruct its implementation through attacks on Lebanon.

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