Revelation of Most Violent Suppression Operation Against Palestinian Women Prisoners in Damon Prison

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): The Palestinian Prisoners' Information Office has revealed one of the most violent suppression operations in Israeli prisons. The operation took place on May 13 in Damon Prison, during which women prisoners were subjected to severe physical and psychological torture.

The Palestinian Prisoners' Media Office reported today, Thursday, that the Israeli Damon Prison administration, on May 13, carried out one of the most severe suppression operations against women prisoners, accompanied by physical and psychological assaults and humiliating violations.

The office's statement read: "Suppression units forced the women prisoners to lie on the ground for hours while shackled, before they were attacked with beatings, dragging, and kicking."

It was also noted that the women prisoners were subjected to humiliating inspections in front of male guards and were violently shackled, resulting in injuries and long-term complications.

According to the report, these women were forced to remain in painful positions with shackles and blindfolds for hours and were subjected to offensive language and sexual innuendos.

Accordingly, the office called on international human rights and humanitarian bodies to take immediate action to stop the violations against women prisoners, punish those responsible, and ensure their protection.

According to Al Mayadeen, all indications suggest that women prisoners are consistently subjected to torture and humiliation and are held in deplorable conditions. From the moment of arrest, they are subjected to beatings, insults, and verbal abuse, and harsh measures against them intensify upon arrival at interrogation centers, where all forms of pressure, both psychological and physical, including beatings, sleep deprivation, prolonged shock positions, intimidation, and terror, are employed.

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