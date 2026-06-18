New Wave of Islamophobia from Hindu Extremists / Music as a New Tool

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new study by the Washington-based Center for the Study of Organized Hate (CSOH) shows that more than 500 songs linked to Hindutva ideology have been released on major digital platforms. According to researchers, these contain hate speech and incitement to violence against India's religious minorities, particularly Muslims and Christians.

The report, examining music released on YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music, and Meta's Music Library, identified a total of 523 songs that researchers believe violate the policies of these platforms. These works use demeaning, dehumanizing language and even direct threats against religious minorities, with some openly promoting violence against these communities.

Spread of Hateful Content on Platforms

According to this study, YouTube hosts the most such content, with 210 songs, followed by Spotify with 109, Meta's Music Library with 103, and Apple Music with 101. Many of these songs contain religious slurs, conspiracy theories against Muslims and Christians, and threats against places of worship.

Researchers stated that nearly half of these songs explicitly call for violence. Of the 523 identified works, 263 contained direct threats or incitement to attack religious minorities, while the rest promoted hatred through stereotypes and demeaning language. The report states that this content creates a kind of "self-reinforcing ecosystem of hatred" in which threats and violence against minorities are encouraged and reproduced.

Millions of Views and Widespread Distribution

These songs have also received widespread views and distribution online. According to the research findings, related videos on YouTube have been viewed over 198 million times in total, and tracks in Meta's Music Library have been used in more than 5.9 million Instagram Reels.

The report also shows that three YouTube channels were responsible for publishing over 40 percent of these songs and, despite this, remain active and even have verified and monetized accounts. One of these channels, named Mayur Music, hosts 25 songs that violate platform policies and, despite this, has also managed to receive a YouTube Silver Play Button.

Monetization of Hate Content

Researchers say more than half of the videos have enabled donations through YouTube's "Super Thanks" feature. Additionally, 20 out of 30 prominent Hindutva singers have had monetized accounts on Facebook, earning income through user engagement.

Alongside this, advertisements from more than 100 different brands have been seen alongside these videos, including companies such as ChatGPT, Google NotebookLM, Amazon Prime, Adobe, Dell, Flipkart, Klags, and Lewis, and even the Reserve Bank of India. Researchers have described this as evidence of a failure in monitoring and enforcing anti-hate policies by technology companies.

According to the CSOH, of the 225 songs reported to platforms in October 2025, only 18 had been removed by May 2026, and more than 90 percent of this content remains accessible to users. The organization has warned that the widespread distribution of such content could fuel discrimination, fear, and even sectarian violence in the real world.

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