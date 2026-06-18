Ben-Gvir: Despite Trump's Opposition, We Will Continue the Occupation of Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Internal Security Minister of the Zionist regime, stated that the regime must continue the occupation of southern Lebanon despite U.S. President Donald Trump's opposition.

According to Hebrew media, Ben-Gvir emphasized, "We cannot stop the demolition of homes in southern Lebanon or allow the residents of this area to return to their homes."

The Internal Security Minister of the occupying regime also said, "We must continue to control this area, even if Trump opposes this action."

Despite the announcement of an agreement to end the war between Iran and the United States, the occupying regime continues to insist on the occupation of southern Lebanon, and the Israeli regime's attacks on various areas of southern Lebanon persist.

Israel's Channel 24 television, citing Knesset members, reported that efforts to separate the Iran file from Lebanon have failed.

Israel's "Kan" network also reported that Netanyahu failed to curb Trump's momentum for an agreement with Iran. However, some media outlets, citing diplomatic sources, reported that the Zionist regime, through continued attacks on Lebanon, is seeking to obstruct the implementation of the agreement between Iran and the United States.

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