Hind Rajab Foundation hails ‘significant victory’ after Israeli minister cancels US visit over legal pressure

AhlulBayt News Agency: Far-right Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir has canceled a planned visit to New York following legal action and grassroots pressure, with rights groups hailing the cancellation as a “significant victory” in the fight against impunity for Israeli officials guilty of war crimes.

The Hind Rajab Foundation (HRF), a legal advocacy group, and the New York-based Center for Constitutional Rights welcomed reports of the cancellation, which came after the HRF filed a complaint with the US Department of Justice and, together with the Center, submitted a letter to New York Attorney General Letitia James.

In a statement, the HRF noted that for decades, senior Israeli officials “have traveled the world with the expectation of impunity. That era is coming to an end.” “When an Israeli minister cancels an international trip because of the possibility of facing criminal investigation, it demonstrates that accountability efforts are producing tangible results.”

Ben-Gvir, a controversial figure known for his promoting genocide against Palestinians, has been at the center of multiple violations.

He oversees the Israel Prison Service’s policy of torture, has filmed himself abusing activists from the pro-Palestinian Global Sumud Flotillas, and champions the distribution of weapons to illegal settlers in the occupied West Bank.

The cancellation marks a milestone in the broader effort to enforce accountability, but HRF stressed that “the duty to investigate remains unchanged” regardless of whether Ben-Gvir has entered US jurisdiction.

“Investigations should not be deferred until after a suspect enters the jurisdiction. They must be undertaken in advance,” the foundation said.

The foundation vowed to continue pursuing “offensive legal action wherever international and domestic law provide avenues for justice.”

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