Drone hits near home of Israeli minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

AhlulBayt News Agency: Israeli media reported that a drone hit near the house of Itamar Ben-Gwer, the Minister of Internal Security of the Zionist regime.

The incident, according to Israeli media reports, has put security forces on high alert.

Israeli Channel 14 reported that the police and relevant security organizations have begun an investigation.

The Zionists have not yet revealed to the media details about the drone and who fired it.

There was no reports leaked to the media about human casualties or material damage caused by the drone strike.

Security and technical investigations are continuing to examine the details of the attack, and authorities have remained silent about the preliminary results of the investigation.

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