Hind Rajab Foundation urges US to investigate, arrest Ben-Gvir upon arrival in New York

ABNA24 - The Hind Rajab Foundation has submitted a formal request to the US Department of Justice calling for an urgent criminal investigation into Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and urging US authorities to arrest him upon his expected arrival in New York next month.

The request is based on a legal dossier prepared by the foundation, which accuses Ben-Gvir of direct incitement to genocide, torture, and the mistreatment of Palestinians since assuming office in 2022. The foundation said the case represents a test of the United States’ commitment to upholding international law and the rule of law.

According to reports published Sunday, the foundation argues that policies implemented by Ben-Gvir toward Palestinian prisoners have directly contributed to the deaths of dozens of detainees in Israeli prisons. It also said that actions attributed to him have caused physical harm and property damage affecting US citizens.

Jake Rom, the foundation’s US representative, said Ben-Gvir’s visit to the United States presents an opportunity to hold him accountable, questioning whether US authorities will apply the law equally or grant immunity to Israeli officials. He called on federal authorities to enforce the law without political exceptions or selective application.



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