The death of Lindsey Graham, a Republican senator and one of the most recognizable faces of America's war-mongering current, at age 71 is not merely the end of one politician's life; it marks the end of the presence of one of the key architects of the strategy of maximum pressure, sanctions, and confrontation with the Islamic Republic of Iran within Washington's political structure. Over more than two decades in the U.S. Senate, Graham was one of the foremost advocates of American military interventions in West Asia, the escalation of economic sanctions against Iran, and unconditional support for the Zionist regime, and his name was perpetually tied to Washington's aggressive policies against the Axis of Resistance.

Although American media remember Graham as one of the influential politicians of the Republican Party, in the West Asian region he was known above all for his war-mongering stances, support for occupation, and persistent efforts to increase pressure on the nations of the region. Throughout all the past years, from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan to support for the Zionist regime's military operations in Gaza and Lebanon, he stood in the front line of advocates for the use of American military power.

What drew even greater media attention to Graham's death were his final remarks just hours before his passing. According to Axios, when those around him urged him, due to the deterioration of his physical condition, to see a doctor as quickly as possible, he replied with a humorous tone, saying that he can't die now, he still has to push forward the sanctions on Russia, resolve the Iran issue, and bring the normalization of relations between the Israeli regime and Saudi Arabia to fruition.

This sentence, regardless of its humorous aspect, clearly illustrates Graham's political priorities in the final hours of his life, three dossiers he strove for years to realize but failed to bring any of them to completion. Hours later, news of his death was announced, and all these ambitions remained unfinished.

In fact, the project of "resolving the Iran issue" that Graham spoke of was the long-standing policy of pressure, sanctions, threats, and even military action to compel the Islamic Republic to change its behavior or change its political system, a policy that over the past years cost billions of dollars for America and its allies but was unable to achieve its stated objectives.

The architect of maximum pressure

Lindsey Graham was among the first politicians to support the Trump administration's withdrawal from the JCPOA, and not only did he reject America's return to the nuclear deal, but he repeatedly called for increasing sanctions, intensifying economic pressure, and even targeting Iran's vital infrastructure.

He emphasized time and again in his interviews and speeches that the only way to confront the Islamic Republic was the simultaneous use of crippling sanctions and military threat. In recent years, in response to regional developments, he repeatedly called on the U.S. government to target Iran's oil facilities and energy infrastructure, believing that military pressure could force Tehran to retreat.

Graham was also one of the main proponents of the so-called "maximum pressure" policy, a policy the Trump administration initiated with its withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018, the stated aim of which was to reduce Iran's oil exports to zero, bring about its complete economic isolation, and generate internal discontent. However, not only were these goals not realized, but many American analysts later acknowledged that this strategy could not compel the Islamic Republic to accept Washington's demands.

An unconditional defender of the Zionist regime

Another prominent feature of Graham's political record was his all-out support for the Zionist regime. In every regional crisis, including the Gaza war, repeated aggressions against Lebanon, and attacks on Syria, he stood alongside Tel Aviv and consistently demanded increased American financial and military support for the Zionist regime.

He not only defended Israel's military operations but also repeatedly called on the U.S. government to directly join the war alongside the Israeli army if necessary. It is for this reason that many officials of the Zionist regime considered Graham one of their closest allies in America's political structure.

This very history prompted Israeli officials to show an unusual degree of reaction following the announcement of his death. Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel had lost "one of its greatest friends." Isaac Herzog, Itamar Ben-Gvir, and Yair Lapid, in separate messages, remembered him as a politician who always made Israel's security a priority.

Reaction in Washington

The reaction of American officials also demonstrated just how influential Graham was within the political structure of the country. Donald Trump issued a message describing him as a true patriot and praised his service to America. Orders were also given for the American flag at the White House to be flown at half-mast in his honor.

These reactions show that Graham was not merely an ordinary senator, but one of the influential figures shaping American foreign policy, especially toward Iran, Russia, and West Asia.

Confrontation with reality

Despite all of Graham's efforts, many of the goals he worked for years to achieve remained unfulfilled. The Islamic Republic of Iran not only did not collapse, but managed to develop its defensive, missile, and regional capabilities, becoming a decisive actor in many of West Asia's equations.

At the same time, the project of isolating Iran also faced serious challenges. The expansion of Tehran's cooperation with Asian powers, membership in regional organizations, and increased economic engagement with various countries demonstrated that the maximum pressure policy was unable to remove Iran from regional and international equations.

On the other hand, developments in recent years also showed that many of Graham's assessments regarding the future of the Islamic Republic of Iran did not materialize. He repeatedly spoke of the imminent fall of Iran's political system, but the trajectory of regional developments and the continued role of the Islamic Republic of Iran demonstrated the opposite of these predictions.

The end of a way of thinking, not merely a politician

Lindsey Graham's death can be assessed as something beyond the end of an American senator's life. He was the symbol of a generation of Washington politicians who imagined that through sanctions, threats, and war they could alter the will of nations and impose America's desired order upon the region.

His political record is saturated with support for war, the toppling of political systems, the imposition of economic pressure, and unconditional support for the Zionist regime, an approach that in many cases not only failed to achieve its stated goals but also led to increased instability and crisis in the region.

Graham's final sentence, in which he spoke with certainty of "resolving the Iran issue," now serves more than ever as a reminder of the distance between the ambitions of war-mongering politicians and the realities on the ground. He died while the maximum pressure project had not borne fruit, Iran had not been removed from regional equations, America's desired order in West Asia had not taken shape, and many of the goals he had spent years pursuing remained unrealized.

From this perspective, Graham's death is not merely the end of a senator's political life; it is a symbol of the fate of a way of thinking that believed the future of nations could be determined by relying on military power, sanctions, and pressure. Like many war-mongering politicians before him, he departed the political stage with unfinished ambitions, while history has entrusted judgment on the success or failure of these strategies to the facts on the ground and their tangible results.



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