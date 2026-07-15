Zionist regime carries out drone strike on southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Zionist regime carried out a drone strike on the town of Nabatieh al-Fawqa in southern Lebanon, Lebanese sources reported on Tuesday, July 14.

There were no immediate reports of potential casualties.

The Zionist regime military also attacked and set fire to several houses today in the town of Zoutar al-Sharqiyah, in southern Lebanon. Furthermore, Lebanese sources reported Israeli attacks targeting the “Safita” area on the southern outskirts of the towns of Yahmar al-Shaqif and Kfar Tibnit.

Since March 2, the Zionist regime has launched a large-scale offensive against Lebanon, killing and injuring a significant number of Lebanese people. The assault also has displaced over one million people, and parts of southern Lebanon remain under the Zionist Regime’s occupation.

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