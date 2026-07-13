Lebanese cleric honors Ayatollah Khamenei as ‘Martyr of Al-Quds’

ABNA24 - Sheikh Mohammad Abdel Aal, Imam of the Al-Wahda Al-Islamiyah Mosque in Tyre, southern Lebanon, has lauded the late Leader of Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei, as the “Martyr of Al-Quds.



”Sheikh Abdel Aal emphasized that this title is the natural culmination of a life defined by resistance against the Zionist regime, reported Taqrib News Agency (TNA).



Stating that in the late Leader’s school of thought, the only logic for confronting the occupier is the logic of power and resistance.



He noted that the late Leader masterfully balanced spiritual transcendence with worldly governance.



Describing Iran as the “Prophetic State,” among nations, the cleric urged the Islamic world to focus on the pivotal “battle of cultural identity.”



He stressed that the primary responsibility today is to reclaim cultural identity from Western hegemony, rebuilding divine and spiritual character upon the innate nature bestowed by God.



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