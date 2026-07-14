Israeli Forces Demolish, Burn Homes in Southern Lebanon

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Israeli military has demolished and burned homes in southern Lebanon, as part of its daily violations of a US-mediated framework agreement signed between the occupying regime and the Lebanese authorities in Washington.

Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported on Monday that Israeli forces were demolishing and burning homes in the southern neighborhoods of the town of Hadatha.

Israeli shelling and intermittent artillery fire were also underway between the towns of Nabatieh al-Fawqa and Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon.

On Sunday, Israeli forces carried out a large explosion in the southern city of Bint Jbeil. In recent weeks, Israeli forces have targeted civilian infrastructure, bombed residential areas and blown up bridges across southern Lebanon.

The latest developments came despite a ceasefire in effect since November 2024 and the US-mediated framework agreement signed on June 26, 2026.

Israel has continued its attacks despite a “ceasefire” and ongoing talks between the Lebanese authorities and the Israeli occupying regime.

The Hezbollah resistance movement has already rejected the framework, viewing it as an attempt to extract political concessions while keeping Israel’s military presence and aggression intact.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri recently pledged to lead political opposition to the controversial US-mediated framework agreement, vowing to block its ratification in parliament.

Senior Hezbollah lawmaker Hassan Fadlallah denounced the US-mediated framework as a “humiliation,” a “disgrace,” and a virtual surrender of Lebanese sovereignty.

Israeli troops continue to occupy a self-declared “security zone” extending roughly 10 kilometers into Lebanese territory.

Israel also continues to occupy areas in southern Lebanon, some for decades and others since the 2023-2024 war.

Despite the ceasefire, the Israeli regime has continued bombarding residential areas and civilian infrastructure across southern Lebanon.

Since March 2, Israel has carried out an expanded offensive in Lebanon, killing more than 4,300 people, injuring over 12,200, and displacing more than 1.6 million individuals.

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