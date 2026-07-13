Sheikh Maher Hammoud: Martyred Ayatollah Khamenei did not abandon Palestine and did not surrender to America

ABNA24 - Sheikh Maher Hammoud, Secretary-General of the Union of Resistance Scholars, emphasized: "The martyred Ayatollah Khamenei was one of the free people whom God placed in a position of leadership. He did not change in word or deed, did not abandon Palestine, and did not surrender to America.

"Sheikh Hammoud, on Wednesday, July 8, at a popular gathering held simultaneously with the symbolic funeral ceremony of the martyred Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei (may his soul be sanctified) in Ashura Square in Beirut's southern suburbs, said: "The martyrdom of [Ayatollah] Seyyed Ali Khamenei is a testimony to history, and victory is on its way. Israel will be defeated by the awakening of the Ummah."



He then addressed the situation in Lebanon and warned: "Those who promote the idea that resistance has brought nothing but destruction and displacement are part of Israel's war against us, as if they are giving the Zionist regime the right to kill civilians and destroy villages."



Addressing those who propagate such an idea, he said: "You may not be asked to be part of the resistance – that is beyond your understanding – but at least focus on the crimes of the Zionist enemy and refrain from justifying them."



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