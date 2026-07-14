Lebanese Health Ministry: Death toll of Israeli aggression on Lebanon rises to 4,324

ABNA24 - The cumulative death toll from the Israeli aggression on Lebanon rose on Monday to 16,545, including 4,324 martyrs and 12,221 wounded, since the start of the aggression on March 2.

A daily statistical report from the Lebanese Ministry of Health, published by the National News Agency, stated that the death toll had increased by two martyrs and 11 wounded in the past 48 hours.

The report clarified that the number of martyrs and wounded among healthcare workers reached 135 martyrs and 406 wounded as a result of 176 attacks on ambulance teams and medical personnel.

Since March 2, the occupation has escalated its aggression against Lebanese towns, villages, cities, and civilian infrastructure, resulting in the deaths of hundreds, the wounding of thousands, and the displacement of approximately 1.5 million Lebanese, the majority of whom are not registered in shelters.



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