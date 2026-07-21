Berri: Full Israeli withdrawal from southern Lebanon is urgent priority

AhlulBayt News Agency: Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri says the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from southern Lebanon is the urgent priority, voicing hope that a meeting between President Joseph Aoun and US President Donald Trump will produce positive results.

Berri told local news platform al-Afdal on Monday that his main and foremost priority is to get southern Lebanon out of the “distress of crisis” as quickly as possible.

He expressed hope that the meeting set for Tuesday between Lebanese President Joseph Aoun and US President Donald Trump will produce positive and serious results in liberating the Lebanese territories, reclaiming the legitimate rights of the nation, and coming up with a real solution.

Berri revealed that Aoun had called him shortly before departing for Washington to brief him on the visit and consult with him.

He urged him to insist on consolidating the ceasefire and ensuring a full Israeli withdrawal from the occupied southern territories.

Even though Hezbollah resistance movement and Amal Movement have criticized the US-sponsored framework agreement signed between the Beirut government and the Tel Aviv regime on June 26, what matters is liberating Lebanon and securing its rights, Berri further noted.

Israel persists in its assaults on Lebanon, notwithstanding the purported framework agreement. The agreement stipulates a phased withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory, starting with two designated pilot areas.

As reported by Lebanon’s Health Ministry, the number of fatalities resulting from the Israeli attack on the nation has increased to at least 4,328, with over 12,227 people injured since March 2.

Israel maintains control over regions in southern Lebanon, with some territories being held for many years, while others were captured during the war of 2023-2024 and the offensive that commenced last March.

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