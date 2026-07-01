Qalibaf: If U.S. Wants to Fight, We Also Know How to Fight Well

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, the head of the country's negotiating delegation, in a television interview, provided explanations regarding the latest political developments in the region, the Islamabad understanding, and the Swiss talks.

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, regarding the details of the Islamabad understanding, said, "The aforementioned memorandum was finalized digitally. What is now happening between us and the U.S. is that we have signed this memorandum, and the mediators, namely Pakistan and Qatar, are pursuing their facilitating role. We are also following the dialogue period for the implementation of Article 13 of this memorandum."

He continued, "The point I mentioned pertains to the events that occurred in the coastal strip. A war that was very extensive geographically; that is, a country like Iran, with this vastness, was engaged in a full-scale war. From the easternmost to the westernmost point of the country and from the northernmost to the southernmost point, we were engaged in war; a ground, naval, and air war, accompanied by internal and security threats; that is, an all-out war. In addition, the resistance front also has a wide scope; from southern Lebanon to Yemen and Iraq, which were in any case involved in this war."

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly added, "Therefore, when this war ended and the ceasefire turned into the end of the war, it is natural that problems, disagreements, and incidents arise in the course of its implementation, especially in a place like the Zionist regime. In this memorandum and the commitment that the U.S. has given and guaranteed in clause one, it has been emphasized that the war in Lebanon must end, no military operations must be conducted, people must return to their land, and Lebanon's national sovereignty must prevail over its land. This is a great victory and must be realized."

He continued, "We are now in fact seeking to implement this understanding. However, sometimes at night we witness some tensions, including that some want to take actions outside the agreement in the Strait of Hormuz and regarding passage, contrary to the management of the Islamic Republic of Iran, which is Iran's responsibility based on Article 5 of this memorandum. Naturally, the Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to ensuring that the agreement is implemented."

Qalibaf emphasized, "The U.S. is also committed to fulfilling its obligations. If actions lead to a violation of the agreement, whether in traffic or any other action that is considered a violation of the end of the war and a violation of the memorandum, we will certainly react, and naturally the other side may also react. The latest case was related to a few nights ago, when U.S. bases in Bahrain and Kuwait were struck, which also occurred within this framework. Part of these events is natural and shows that we are determined regarding the memorandum."

If the Other Side Does Not Implement Its Commitments, We Are Ready for War

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's negotiating delegation, in continuation of his television interview, explaining the process of implementing the memorandum, stated, "We are now in dialogue, but if the other side does not want to fulfill its commitments, we are also ready for war, we will react, and we will certainly pursue the necessary actions on that basis."

Referring to the situation in Lebanon, he added, "The Lebanon issue is different; because the Zionist regime has militarily occupied part of southern Lebanon, and military conflicts in that area have been intense. However, since the memorandum was signed and its implementation process began, the intensity of these conflicts has significantly decreased, and I will provide more explanations about this."

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's negotiating delegation continued, "Another part of our actions relates to the field and diplomacy. In the diplomacy sector, we are pursuing dialogue to realize the five conditions that must either be implemented immediately or their implementation process has begun within the timeframe specified in the memorandum. Our goal is to ensure that the implementation of these commitments progresses in such a way that they will be completed by the specified deadline."

Qalibaf emphasized, "We are monitoring the field situation and the diplomatic situation precisely, around the clock, and with high sensitivity to ensure that these commitments are implemented clause by clause."

The head of the country's negotiating delegation added, "In our trip to Switzerland, we went for dialogue; a dialogue conducted with the aim of realizing Article 13 of the memorandum. Article 13 pertains to the implementation of Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11 of the total 14 clauses of the memorandum, and these clauses must either have begun their implementation or have been completed."

Explaining the difference between "dialogue" and "negotiation," he stated, "The difference between the two is that the previous negotiations have reached a conclusion and have been finalized in the form of a memorandum. Now, within the framework of that same memorandum and the specified timeline, we are discussing and coordinating for the implementation of commitments. Until these commitments are realized, we will essentially not enter the next stages."

Qalibaf continued, "Within this framework, we went to Zurich and a four-way meeting was held with the presence of the U.S. and the two mediators, Qatar and Pakistan. All these dialogues were focused on following up on the implementation of the first stage of the memorandum, namely the five clauses that were signed in the memorandum."

He noted, "Negotiation, in the sense that it had been ongoing over the past two to three months, since Islamabad, simultaneously with the beginning of the ceasefire and the start of negotiations, continued until the digital signing of the memorandum between the two presidents. After that, the negotiations ended, and now, according to the provisions of that same memorandum, we are merely in dialogue for the implementation of its initial clauses. Until this stage is realized, we will not enter the next stages."

The Iran-U.S. Understanding on Lebanon Is a Document of the Defeat of the U.S. and the Zionist Regime

Referring to the results of his recent trip to Switzerland, he stated, "Our trip to Switzerland was in line with following up on the realization of the provisions of the understanding. The initial decision was that after the signing of the memorandum by the two presidents, about a week later we would take action for coordination and follow-up on its implementation, but the field conditions necessitated that this trip take place earlier."

He added, "On the same Thursday when the memorandum was signed, the Zionist regime, which strongly opposes this understanding, launched a widespread effort to disrupt it. The reason for this opposition is that this memorandum is in fact a document of the defeat of the U.S. and a document of the defeat of the Zionist regime."

The Speaker of the Parliament continued, "In the first clause of this memorandum, it has been stipulated that the territorial sovereignty of Lebanon based on the official and recognized borders of the country must be preserved, the war must end, military operations must cease, people must return to their homes, and the occupying forces must also withdraw from areas they have occupied even after the ceasefire was announced."

Qalibaf said, "The Zionist regime on Thursday and Friday tried to make the implementation of this memorandum difficult by intensifying attacks, destroying some important points, and causing damage. Since the U.S. was also responsible as one of the guarantors of the implementation of this clause regarding Lebanon, it was necessary to follow up on this issue more quickly; so we went to Switzerland on Sunday."

Our Most Important Priority in the Talks Was the Lebanon Issue

He stated, "In the talks held, the most important and primary priority for us was the Lebanon issue, and after these consultations, today's field conditions are by no means comparable to the past."

He continued, "Although incidents still occur, it was decided that Iran, the U.S., and Lebanon would form a joint committee to oversee the implementation of the end of the war and the consolidation of Lebanon's national sovereignty."

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly added, "Just yesterday, we also had a dialogue with Mr. Nabih Berri. The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been introduced as our country's representative on this committee, the U.S. has also appointed its representative, and Lebanon must also introduce its representative to operationalize this mechanism."

Calm Has Been Established in Lebanon

He noted, "Now relative calm has been established in Lebanon. Of course, it is natural that with the return of people to their areas and the presence of occupying forces and Hezbollah forces in some areas, limited conflicts occur, which the media also highlights, but one must consider the conditions of the war in Lebanon."

He emphasized, "Until these five clauses of the agreement, especially the clause related to Lebanon, are fully consolidated and implemented, we will not enter the next stage of the agreement's implementation."

In response to criticisms that despite the Zionist regime's violation of the ceasefire, the trip to Switzerland was unnecessary, the Speaker of the Parliament said, "I have repeatedly emphasized that negotiation is only one method. Today, we are not negotiating with the U.S. as a friend, but we are dealing with a treacherous enemy that will act against us whenever it gets the opportunity."

He added, "One can have successful negotiations only if they are fully prepared for war as well. Regarding Lebanon, there have been nights when we have told the other side that a ceasefire does not mean the end of the war, and if they do not fulfill their commitments, they will receive a response. Just as in the past, we have targeted the Zionist regime to defend Lebanon, and if necessary, we will do it again."

Qalibaf stated, "While demanding the full implementation of the memorandum, if necessary, we will also respond with force. The results of our trip to Switzerland also showed that the volume of conflicts, fire, and the number of martyrs have taken a downward trend and in recent days have approached almost zero, although drone flights and some limited actions continue."

He noted, "If a knot can be untied with the hand, there is no need to open it with the teeth. Our goal is to consolidate these achievements."

We Are in a Continuous Battle with the Zionist Regime

Referring to the positions of Hezbollah and the Lebanese people, the Speaker of the Parliament said, "I am surprised that some inside the country take positions, while one should see what view Sheikh Naim Qassem and Hezbollah have regarding this memorandum."

The head of the country's negotiating delegation stated, "The people of Lebanon, when they see the text of this understanding, compare it with another agreement that has recently been pursued between Lebanon and the Zionist regime with U.S. mediation."

He added, "In the recent Washington negotiations between Lebanon and the Zionist regime, after several rounds of talks, a 14-point conclusion has been presented, but the Lebanese people consider this agreement contrary to their country's constitution, because it in a way provides the ground for the official return of the Zionist regime to Lebanon and even for the Lebanese army to be placed on the path of ensuring this regime's security."

Qalibaf emphasized, "In contrast, the understanding that Iran and the U.S. have pursued regarding Lebanon is based on the principle that sovereignty, security, and administration of affairs should be conducted by Lebanon itself. We are in a continuous battle with the Zionist regime."

We Provide Security for the Strait of Hormuz Ourselves

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's negotiating delegation, in continuation of his television interview, stated, "When we say we impose restrictions in the Strait of Hormuz, this restriction is directed at the U.S.; meaning we cut off the U.S.'s hand from this region."

He added, "Remember that Imam (r.a.) in the 1980s said, 'Why do Americans say we have interests here?' Imam said, 'You are wrong to think you have interests here; the interests here belong to the people here.' Therefore, the restriction we impose is directed at the U.S., not the people of the region."

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly continued, "The restrictions imposed are directed at the Zionist regime and those who want to enter this region with military objectives."

Referring to the importance of the Strait of Hormuz, Qalibaf said, "Every day, traffic and passage through the strait must increase, and the importance of this route must be recognized more than before. We will show the world that the strait is safer than ever. Everyone can traverse with confidence and not pay attention to U.S. propaganda."

He emphasized, "We will establish security on this route and will even reduce insurance costs; because in the past, through some collusion, extra amounts were charged from ships. With the implementation of this process, services will also become smoother."

The head of the country's negotiating delegation noted, "Therefore, where we impose restrictions, it is related to cutting off U.S. intervention; but in the area of complying with international laws, we are fully committed."

Qalibaf continued, in response to a question about the situation of oil and petroleum product exports, "One of the important issues you mentioned is this very discussion of oil sales. With the beginning of sanctions, the first sanctions were imposed on our oil industry; oil, petrochemicals, and many other sectors were sanctioned. Now, nearly 20 years have passed since the country has been under sanctions, and in all the traffic and developments of these years, this issue has been one of the main concerns."

Qalibaf, in continuation of explaining the process of implementing the memorandum, stated, "On Thursday, the Zionist regime, by appearing on the Persian Gulf coast and in Bahrain, took actions to counter the implementation of the memorandum and tried to provoke the Gulf countries again against this process and sensitize them regarding the issue of the strait and regional matters."

Our Memorandum Is Based on Preserving Lebanon's Independence

He added, "In contrast, we stand firmly on the implementation of the memorandum, while the other side is simultaneously pursuing another agreement in Washington to advance the so-called Abraham plan and normalize Lebanon's relations with the Zionist regime, but the memorandum we are pursuing is precisely based on preserving Lebanon's independence."

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly continued, "In Lebanon, those who lose their lives are not just one group or one sect; Muslims, Shiites, Sunnis, Christians, and various ethnic groups and sects in this country fall victim to the crimes of the Zionist regime. Therefore, we are obliged to both engage in dialogue and pursue this memorandum, which is a document of pride for the Islamic Republic of Iran, until a result is achieved."

Regarding the issue of the guarantee for the implementation of the memorandum, Qalibaf said, "If asked from the Americans, they will refer to Article 14 of the memorandum and say this clause must be approved by the Security Council, but wasn't the JCPOA approved by a UN Security Council resolution? Didn't the same Trump administration violate it in 2016 and 2017? Even when aggression was committed against the Islamic Republic of Iran, did the Security Council or the UN issue even a statement condemning this aggression?"

The Main Guarantee of the Memorandum Is the Power of the Islamic Republic

He emphasized, "Our main guarantee has never been and is not the Security Council; our guarantee is the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran. Our strong field, offensive capability, and missile power are non-negotiable. Our people, with all their orientations and tastes, are present in the field and remain standing."

The Speaker of the Parliament added, "The issue of the resistance front and resistance cells is also fundamentally non-negotiable. Those who imagined they could overthrow the Islamic Republic or eliminate the resistance front are today facing a situation in which the U.S., in the memorandum, has accepted and guaranteed the presence and role of the resistance front in Lebanon."

Enrichment Is the Inalienable Right of the Islamic Republic of Iran

Regarding the nuclear issue, he also said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is a member of the NPT and conducts its cooperation within the framework of the IAEA, but our red lines are clear. Enrichment is the inalienable right of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and compliance with NPT commitments is also being observed. These issues are non-negotiable and are among the main components of the power and guarantee of the Islamic Republic of Iran against U.S. excesses."

Qalibaf, referring to the process of implementing the memorandum, stated, "What is currently underway is still not negotiation, but rather dialogues to realize the five main clauses of the memorandum, including clauses one, four, five, ten, and eleven. As also stipulated in clause thirteen, the commencement of the implementation of other commitments, including arrangements related to nuclear issues, the reopening of the strait, oil sales, and the release of blocked assets, is contingent upon the beginning of the implementation of these five clauses."

He added, "Regarding the first clause, which concerns the end of the war in Lebanon, dialogues are still ongoing. Although the actions of the Zionist regime have decreased and conditions are moving towards the consolidation of the ceasefire, wherever an action contrary to the end of the war occurs, the Islamic Republic will also take reciprocal action."

The Speaker of the Parliament stated, "All the actions taken in the strait, the responses of Hezbollah in Lebanon, and even the instances where the Islamic Republic of Iran targeted the Zionist regime with missiles on two occasions, were in response to actions taken contrary to the process of ending the war."

In the Islamic Republic of Iran, Power and Logic Stand Side by Side

He continued, "We engage in dialogue simultaneously, and wherever the language of logic and the memorandum are not effective, we will use the language of power. As I have said before, in the Islamic Republic of Iran, power and logic stand side by side. We hope the other side will also act with logic, but if the Americans enter with an arrogant spirit and the language of force, the Islamic Republic will also respond with power."

Qalibaf added, "As a combatant, I well understand this reality that the more prepared we are, the easier negotiations will be for us. On the other hand, we also well know the difference between ending the war, calm, the country's progress, and economic prosperity, and we believe that we must traverse this path with revolutionary rationality."

He stated, "Negotiations on the 14-point text have ended and this document has been approved, but until the first five clauses are fully realized, we will not enter the next stage."

The Speaker of the Parliament, referring to the process of lifting the naval blockade on the Islamic Republic of Iran, said, "One of the honors of the Islamic Republic was that at the same time that negotiations were ongoing and the final signature had not yet been made, simultaneously with the finalization of the first clause related to Lebanon, a clause was approved in which it was stipulated that from then on no war and military operation should be launched against each other, refraining from the threat or use of force, and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Lebanon should be guaranteed."

He added, "At that same time, the U.S. had started the war, but in clause four of the memorandum, it was stipulated that immediately after the signing of the memorandum of understanding, the United States would begin lifting the naval blockade on the Islamic Republic of Iran and would completely end this blockade within 30 days."

Qalibaf noted, "Although at that time only the initial initialing had been done and the final digital signing took place on Thursday, in diplomatic custom, that same initialing also has a real aspect of agreement, and the subsequent signing becomes more formal."

He said, "Before the final signing, we set a condition that because the naval blockade was contrary to commitments and the ceasefire, two actions should be taken that same night; first, the prime minister-mediator should announce the end of the war, and second, the U.S. president should announce the end of the blockade that same night, and these two actions were also taken, and this issue demonstrates the power of the Islamic Republic of Iran's diplomacy and the type of actions taken in this process."

Rubio's Actions in the Persian Gulf Countries Were Against the Memorandum and Aimed at Provoking the Region's Countries

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's negotiating delegation, referring to disagreements within the U.S. administration regarding the implementation process of the memorandum, stated, "There is also disagreement within the U.S. on this issue. If you pay attention, Marco Rubio pursues one path and J.D. Vance pursues another."

He added, "On Thursday, Rubio, in his trip to the Persian Gulf countries, including Bahrain, pursued actions that were all aimed at countering the provisions of the memorandum and provoking the Gulf countries. An attempt was made to once again sensitize these countries to the issue of the Strait of Hormuz and related matters."

Qalibaf emphasized, "Of course, these actions are to be expected from them; because they are our enemies. However, we stand firm on the memorandum we have signed and are seriously pursuing its implementation."

The head of the country's negotiating delegation continued, "This same Marco Rubio is pursuing the Washington memorandum; an understanding aimed at advancing the Abraham plan and normalizing Lebanon's relations with the Zionist regime."

He noted, "In contrast, the memorandum that the Islamic Republic of Iran emphasizes precisely preserves Lebanon's independence and is based on the national sovereignty of this country."

Qalibaf stated, "We will certainly pursue the full implementation of this memorandum, which we consider a document of our pride, with seriousness."

Since the Lifting of the Naval Blockade, More Than 40 Million Barrels of Oil Have Been Exported

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's negotiating delegation, referring to the effects of lifting the naval blockade, stated, "The naval blockade was contrary to international law, humanitarian law, and the provisions of the ceasefire."

He added, "With the lifting of the naval blockade, the enemy retreated, and the route for the passage of commercial ships and oil tankers of the Islamic Republic of Iran in the Oman Sea and the Strait of Hormuz was reopened."

Qalibaf, stating that the lifting of the naval blockade has had tangible effects on oil exports, stated, "From the day the naval blockade was lifted until today, we have exported more than 40 million barrels of oil."

The Sovereignty and Management of the Strait of Hormuz Belong to Iran and Oman

The Speaker of the Parliament then said regarding the fifth clause of the understanding related to the Strait of Hormuz and the arrangements foreseen for the passage of vessels, "The two main issues of this understanding are being implemented firmly and decisively. Regarding the cost of services, it has also been stated in the text of the understanding that the collection of these costs will not be done for only 60 days. This decision was also taken due to the insistence of the coastal countries of the Persian Gulf and mainly for the ships that had remained in the region at the same time as the war began and were unable to pass due to the closure of the strait."

He stated, "The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to removing technical obstacles, safety issues, and the matter of mines in the region within 30 days, of which about seven to eight days have now passed, and to provide the necessary conditions for the passage of ships that were present in the region before the war. Also, for up to 60 days, no charge will be received for these services."

Qalibaf, referring to the most important part of the fifth clause of the understanding, stated, "In the text of the understanding, it is stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Sultanate of Oman will agree with each other regarding the future administration and provision of maritime services in the Strait of Hormuz, in accordance with international law and the sovereign rights of the coastal states of the Strait of Hormuz. Therefore, the sovereignty of the Strait of Hormuz belongs to Iran and Oman, and the executive arrangements will be based on mechanisms determined by the Islamic Republic of Iran; of course, we will also exchange views with the coastal countries of the Persian Gulf, and if they have opinions, they will be considered within the framework of dialogue."

He emphasized, "The sovereignty and management of the Strait of Hormuz belong to Iran, and now this issue has also been agreed upon in the form of the memorandum. It is impossible for the Islamic Republic of Iran to back down from this issue under any circumstances. This is our territorial waters, and its control is also with us."

The Speaker of the Parliament continued, "Of course, we will not allow the U.S., through creating atmospherics, psychological operations, and making noise, to suggest that Iran has militarized or closed the Strait of Hormuz, and to try to bring other countries, NATO, or Britain into the matter under this pretext. We act based on all international laws."

Referring to his trip to Oman, he said, "I traveled to Oman, and Oman's official statement is also available. Since Iran and Oman are the two coastal countries of the strait, they must have the necessary coordination with each other. In contrast, some officials in Bahrain have made statements against this memorandum, while before the war, the statements of the Gulf Cooperation Council did not have such positions. However, on the same day the Iranian delegation returned, the necessary coordination was made with Oman, and this country also accepted it."

Qalibaf noted, "Wherever necessary, we will fight, and wherever the rights of the nation can be secured through dialogue, we will pursue that path. Just as in Lebanon, that country's national sovereignty is a red line for us, the management and sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran over the Strait of Hormuz is also definitive and certain, and we will establish security in this region in the best way."

He added, "During these 60 days, the necessary services will also be provided, and all legal and service matters will be organized with the cooperation of Oman and within the 30-day period foreseen."

Political Disputes Should Not Harm National Interests

The Speaker of the Parliament, criticizing some comments, said, "Let our nation know that those who accept Trump's words are not observing fairness. If they have a political dispute with me, Qalibaf, why do they question the rights of the nation? Today, we are all in the field of defending the people's rights, and political disputes should not harm national interests."

He emphasized, "We believe that all five clauses of this understanding are being implemented, and God willing, with the completion of the preliminary preparations, the service-providing companies will also begin their activities more quickly."

Qalibaf said, "At the very beginning of the war, I said that the Strait of Hormuz is a divine gift and the greatest tool of power for the Islamic Republic of Iran, and we will properly guard this blessing. This opportunity is of great importance for the country from a military, economic, and political perspective, but we should not turn the Strait of Hormuz against ourselves. The value of the Strait of Hormuz lies in the ever-increasing traffic through it, not its reduction. Even a hundred years ago, before oil and energy gained today's importance, this strait had high geopolitical weight. Therefore, we must act in such a way that the importance and prosperity of the Strait of Hormuz are preserved and strengthened, rather than countries seeking alternative routes."

If the U.S. Wants to Fight, We Also Know How to Fight Well

The Speaker of the Islamic Consultative Assembly, in continuation of his television interview with the people, referring to the situation of oil exports after the lifting of sanctions, stated, "Some said that the lifting of sanctions was a false promise, but the lifting of oil sanctions has been done, and today Iranian oil is sold at a 20 percent higher price, and the income from it is also deposited into the account."

Regarding the possibility of U.S. breach of commitment, he also said, "Is it possible that the U.S. will break its promise? Yes, this possibility exists, and we are distrustful of the U.S.; therefore, we are ready for any reciprocal action."

Qalibaf emphasized, "If the U.S. wants to choose war, we also know how to fight well."

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's negotiating delegation stated, "If the Islamic Republic of Iran is to be deprived of oil sales, no one will benefit from oil interests either."

We Must Remove the Economic Pressure from the People's Shoulders

In response to a question that the last condition, mentioned in clause eleven, relates to the release of blocked funds, that is, 12 billion dollars. Of course, last week this issue was seriously raised, and the U.S. president announced that permission has been granted to use this money only for the purchase of grain, and that too from American farmers. To what extent is this true, he said, "Not at all."

He added, "Based on this memorandum, out of a total of 24 billion dollars of the Islamic Republic of Iran's assets in various countries, 12 billion dollars are to be made available to the Central Bank so that it can purchase any goods it needs, at any price, and in any currency in the world. This is possible, and its implementation process is underway."

The head of the Islamic Republic of Iran's negotiating delegation, referring to the released foreign exchange resources, stated, "This 6 billion dollars is the same 6 billion dollars that was supposed to be released in 2023, but was not realized at that time."

Qalibaf emphasized, "This is the power of the Islamic Republic. Enjoy it, be proud of it, and stand by it."

He noted, "We must remove the economic pressure from the people's shoulders. We did this with dignity, and this is a document of America's defeat."

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