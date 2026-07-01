Al Jazeera Fact-Checking of Targeted Killing of Children by Zionists

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Field and medical reports published by Al Jazeera reveal a horrifying reality in Gaza: doctors repeatedly encounter children who have been targeted with only a single bullet, while adults who were exactly beside them have sustained no injuries. The UN Commission has confirmed that 17 doctors in various hospitals have witnessed this consistent pattern of injuries; one doctor alone, in the first two weeks of his mission, observed five separate cases of children targeted by quadcopters.

Statistics show the depth of this human catastrophe. In the first two years of the war, the Israeli army has killed more than 20,000 children, a figure equivalent to approximately one-third of all those killed and 2 percent of Gaza's total child population. Although most of these children died in airstrikes, UN documentation reveals another deadly and deliberate method: direct bullet impact to children's bodies.

According to criminological analyses in UN reports, out of 168 documented cases of shooting at children, 73 involved hits to the head and 22 to the chest. Experts emphasize that a single, clean wound indicates extremely high precision in firing; proving that these bullets were not fired randomly, but were deliberately aimed at children's bodies.

The technology used in these attacks completely refutes the possibility of military error. The Israeli army uses advanced DAN 338 sniper rifles and quadcopters equipped with high-resolution and night-vision cameras, allowing the operator to see the target with complete clarity. Israeli officials on their television have described the precision of these drones as something no human sniper could achieve, but this precision has been used not to distinguish combatants from civilians, but to precisely target children!

One of the most striking and shocking parts of Al Jazeera's report is the recurring pattern of the "shot child and untouched parent." Medical staff have repeatedly reported numerous cases where the child was targeted but the parent, who was only centimeters away, did not even sustain a scratch. At least 70 of these children were targeted by quadcopters, whose operators directly witnessed the scene from behind the monitor and then issued the firing command!

Al Jazeera continues that even international agreements and ceasefires have not been able to stop this trend. According to UNICEF data, since October 2025 alone, more than 100 additional children have been killed in Gaza. Reports indicate an increase in attacks near the ambiguous borders known as the "yellow line"; fluid borders determined by the Israeli army, crossing which costs children their lives!

The media outlet added that for the survivors of these precise shootings, life has been accompanied by permanent disabilities. Gaza now has the highest rate of child amputees in the world; 846 children have lost arms or legs, and more than 21,000 other children are struggling with new disabilities. Al Jazeera concludes by emphasizing that while bombs may leave room for claims of "error," a single precise bullet to a child's heart or head carries no message other than the intentional nature of these crimes!

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