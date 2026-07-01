Zionist Media Analysis of Historic, Unprecedented Event in Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): On the eve of the historic and unprecedented farewell to the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, a Zionist regime media outlet published a report examining the dimensions of this ceremony and claimed that the Islamic Republic, in addition to holding the funeral ritual, will use this ceremony to demonstrate organizational capability, national cohesion, and to send a message of continuity and survival of the system to the countries of the region.

i24news, based in Jaffa in Tel Aviv, claimed at the beginning of its report, "In Iran, the final preparations are underway for the funeral ceremony of (the martyred Ayatollah Sayyid Ali) Khamenei; a ceremony that is set to be the largest funeral in the country's history, lasting about a week, with tens of millions of Iranians participating."

The report continued, "Iran is closing one chapter and preparing for the next chapters. Now that a return to normalcy has reached its peak, the time has come for the burial of Iran's supreme leader. (Ayatollah Sayyid) Mujtaba Khamenei, after deliberations, has finally issued permission for the ceremony, which will begin next Saturday, July 4; a date whose selection is likely not coincidental."

This Zionist regime media outlet also claimed, "Iran is preparing for a massive event, the largest ceremony in its history; a ceremony that Iran will use to send a message to the countries of the region that the country has the ability to rise again after heavy blows."

According to this report, the ceremony will begin in Tehran, and three days later, the funeral caravan will head to the holy city of Qom. The caravan will then be transferred to Iraq, where rituals will be held in the cities of Najaf and Karbala, the two holy Shiite cities. The media outlet further claimed that at the end of this program, Iran's leader will be buried in his hometown.

The Zionist media outlet also examined the dimensions of this ceremony and claimed that Iranian officials have prepared for the presence of about 20 million people in Tehran, and it is estimated that nearly 30 million people, equivalent to about 30 percent of Iran's population, will participate in various ceremonies. Also, according to this media outlet, 90 countries, delegations, religious figures, and institutions have so far confirmed their presence, and permits have been issued for 300 television crews to cover the ceremony.

The report also claimed that for the holding of this ceremony, 4,080 parking spaces have been designated, 200,000 forces have been organized, and all affairs are being managed under a special central headquarters. The media outlet also claimed that the responsibility for providing security for the ceremony will be with the Basij forces and the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

In another part of its report, the media outlet claimed that the promotional messages of the ceremony, which are said to have been prepared with the approval of (Ayatollah Sayyid) Mujtaba Khamenei, have been predetermined and will include the slogans "Iran is victorious," "Iran is on the right," and "The axis of resistance is stronger than ever."

According to this media outlet, a telephone number has even been announced to answer participants' questions, and people can call 9222 in Tehran to receive information about services and how to attend the ceremony.

At the end of its report, this Zionist regime media outlet claimed that despite the extensive details published about this ceremony, one question remains unanswered; whether (Ayatollah Sayyid) Mujtaba Khamenei will personally attend the ceremony or not; an issue for which, according to this media outlet, no response has yet been announced.

**************

End/ 345E