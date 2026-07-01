Karbala, Combination of Rationality, Epic, Emotion: Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Husayn Momeni, at the educational and mourning gathering of the Holy Shrine of Lady Fatima Masoumah (a.s.), referring to the words of the martyred leader who said that Karbala is composed of three elements of rationality, epic, and emotion, stated, "These three elements have kept Karbala alive forever. Everything that happened in Karbala was based on dignity and epic; even the weeping and tragedies occurred at the peak of dignity. Lady Zainab (a.s.) said in the court of Ibn Ziyad, 'I saw nothing but beauty.' This shows the epic and dignity that the AhlulBayt (a.s.) displayed at the peak of calamity."

He added, "Lady Zainab (a.s.), at the site of the massacre, when she saw that the Imam's life was in danger and no one was rising to defend him, entered the field. In the sermons of Kufa and Damascus, the AhlulBayt (a.s.) invited the people to guidance through three weapons: rationality, epic, and emotion. Imam Sajjad (a.s.) delivered a sermon in Kufa and, with his words, moved the people to tears; but despite all this awakening, the Kufans remained silent, and this silence made them partners in the crime. If the people of Kufa had spoken in those days, the course of history would have changed."

Referring to the story of the martyrdom of Abdullah ibn al-Hasan (a.s.), the speaker at the Holy Shrine said, "Abdullah, the son of Imam Mujtaba (a.s.), was ten or eleven years old. When he saw the enemy insolently attacking his uncle, Imam Hussain (a.s.), he threw himself as a shield and said, 'By God, I will not separate from my uncle.' He defended the Imam with his hand, and the sword struck his hand. He fell with all his being upon the chest of Imam Hussain (a.s.) and gave his life in that very state."

Momeni, referring to the element of emotion in the epic of Karbala, stated, "Imam Hussain (a.s.), through the tragedy of his suckling infant and the calamity of his three-year-old daughter in the ruins of Damascus, speaks to history with emotion. This emotion has been a source of growth and awakening. Today, the images of the oppressed children of Palestine and Lebanon have revived the emotion of history. We must use these three weapons to guide society and not allow rationality, epic, and emotion to fade in the community."

**************

End/ 345E