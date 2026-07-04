Lebanon Death Toll from Israeli Aggression Reaches 4,301 Martyrs, 12,199 Wounded

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Lebanese Ministry of Health announced on Friday that the cumulative toll of victims of the Israeli aggression on Lebanon has risen to 16,500 people, including 4,301 martyrs and 12,199 wounded, since the beginning of the latest Zionist aggression on March 2.

The ministry’s daily statistical report, published by the National News Agency, indicated that the toll of victims over the past 24 hours reached three martyrs and three wounded.

The report also noted that the number of martyrs and wounded among healthcare workers reached 135 martyrs and 406 wounded, as a result of 176 attacks carried out by the Israeli enemy army on ambulance teams and healthcare personnel.

It is worth noting that since March 2, the Israeli enemy has escalated its aggression on Lebanon, targeting Lebanese towns, villages, cities, and civilian properties, resulting in hundreds of martyrs, thousands of wounded, and the displacement of nearly a million and a half Lebanese citizens.

Despite the ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, under the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding electronically signed between the United States and Iran on June 18, the Israeli enemy army continues to commit daily violations of the agreement.

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