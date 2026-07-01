Resistance Front Astonished World: Pakistani Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Maqsood Ali Domki, a senior member of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen, called for the immediate reopening of land routes for pilgrims of Imam Hussain (a.s.) to Karbala and the holy city of Mashhad.

In his speech at the annual mourning ceremony, he stated, "Mourning for Imam Hussain (a.s.) is in fact the continuation of the Hussaini movement, and for this reason, in every era and time, it is a bearer of the message of death for the Yazidis, Pharaohs, and tyrants."

Domki, referring to the Ashura uprising, added, "Imam Hussain (a.s.) defeated fear in the desert of Karbala and drew a clear line between truth and falsehood; therefore, the followers of the Hussaini school throughout history have always stood against oppression and tyranny and challenged the forces of falsehood."

Referring to regional developments, he also said, "The resistance of the Hamas and Islamic Jihad movements in Palestine, Hezbollah in Lebanon, Ansarullah in Yemen, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and other forces of the resistance front, through their steadfastness, courage, and sacrifice, have astonished the world. The people of Palestine, Iran, Lebanon, and Yemen have proven that the people of truth in every era sacrifice their lives for the honor of God's religion and, through patience and perseverance, bring oppressive powers to defeat and disgrace."

This member of Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen called on his country's government to reopen the land route for pilgrims to Karbala and Mashhad as soon as possible and said, "Every year, millions of people from Pakistan and other countries travel through the land route to visit the holy shrines, and if the government acts with seriousness and good faith, it is possible to reopen this route within a week."

He emphasized, "The irresponsible and unserious approach of the government has caused distress to millions of lovers of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

Domki continued, "The continued closure of the land routes to Karbala and Mashhad has caused widespread concern, anxiety, and dissatisfaction among believers across Pakistan, and the government must respect the religious and legal rights of pilgrims and reopen these routes as soon as possible."

In conclusion, he stated, "Pakistan's Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen will use all legal, judicial, and democratic capacities to defend the rights of pilgrims of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) and pursue their demands."

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